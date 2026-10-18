Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur looks dejected as he walks off the pitch after being shown a red card during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on February 07, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Dinamo Zagreb striker Dion Beljo as both Premier League clubs assess potential attacking reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window.

According to reports from Spain, the Croatian international has attracted interest from several European clubs after impressive goalscoring performances, with Manchester United and Spurs among those monitoring his progress.

Dion Beljo attracts Premier League interest

The 24-year-old has become a prolific goalscorer since joining Dinamo Zagreb from Augsburg in 2025. His impressive performances have strengthened his reputation as an exciting attacking prospect, drawing interest from clubs looking to strengthen their final-third options.

Manchester United could benefit from adding another centre-forward as they look to increase competition for places up front. Beljo’s physical presence, intelligent movement and ability to finish chances could make him an appealing option for the Red Devils.

Tottenham are also exploring potential attacking additions and could view the Croatian as a valuable long-term investment. His height and ability to play as a traditional number nine would give Spurs a different attacking profile, potentially giving their manager more tactical flexibility.

Both clubs have reportedly been monitoring his performances as they consider their options for the winter transfer window. However, neither side has confirmed a formal bid.

Dinamo Zagreb demand €25m for Beljo

However, convincing Dinamo Zagreb to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Croatian club is reportedly seeking between €20 million and €25 million to negotiate a sale, having already rejected a €20 million proposal last summer.

Beljo remains under contract until 2030, placing Dinamo in a strong negotiating position. The club are reluctant to lower their valuation despite growing interest from abroad.

Manchester United and Tottenham will therefore need to assess whether the financial commitment represents good value before making formal approaches.

With competition from Real Betis, Newcastle United and AC Milan, the race for Beljo’s signature could intensify in the coming months. His goalscoring form makes him an attractive target, but Dinamo’s demands could prove decisive in determining his future.