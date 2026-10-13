(Photo by Justin Setterfield, Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Dinamo Zagreb striker Dion Beljo ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a TEAMtalk report, the Red Devils are monitoring the 24-year-old forward, who has drawn considerable attention after impressive performances in Croatia.

Other clubs keen on Beljo

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are also keeping tabs on the Croatian international, with all three Premier League clubs assessing the possibility of bringing him to England in the winter transfer window.

Beljo has been in sensational form, scoring 12 goals in his last 14 appearances. His record includes 10 goals in just seven league matches for Dinamo Zagreb, and he has also scored for his country.

The towering 6ft 5in forward could be an interesting option for clubs looking to strengthen their attack. He also scored 38 goals in 48 appearances last season, highlighting his ability to deliver consistently in front of goal.

Manchester United face competition for Dion Beljo

Manchester United could use more firepower up front, with the club reportedly open to signing another forward to compete with Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha. Joshua Zirkzee’s future at Old Trafford remains uncertain, which could increase the need for reinforcements.

Beljo could be a useful addition, offering a physical presence in the final third alongside his goalscoring ability. However, the Red Devils will face competition from Tottenham and Everton if they pursue a deal.

Spurs could also benefit from adding another centre-forward, especially given the uncertainty surrounding Richarlison’s situation. Meanwhile, Everton need attacking reinforcements after failing to adequately replace Beto following his departure to Fiorentina.

Brentford have also been monitoring Beljo, while Newcastle United, Leeds United and other European interests could further complicate the race.

It remains to be seen whether any of the interested clubs will formalise their interest with an offer in January. For now, Beljo’s impressive form has put him firmly on the radar of several Premier League sides, making his future one to watch.