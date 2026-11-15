Daniel Farke looks on (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Dinamo Zagreb striker Dion Beljo as Daniel Farke looks to strengthen his attacking options during the January transfer window.

According to a Football Insider report, the Yorkshire outfit have identified the 24-year-old Croatian international as a potential addition after being impressed by his performances this season. His recent goal against Sunderland in the Europa League has further enhanced his reputation, with several English clubs now monitoring his situation.

Dion Beljo emerges as a transfer target for Leeds United

Beljo has been in sensational form for Dinamo Zagreb this season, registering 19 goals and nine assists in just 20 appearances across all competitions. His impressive goalscoring has made him an attractive option for clubs looking to strengthen their attack.

Leeds are particularly keen to bring in another centre-forward, with Farke eager to provide greater competition and support for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The former Everton striker remains the club’s leading option up front, but the lack of reliable alternatives has become a concern.

Lukas Nmecha’s uncertain long-term future at Elland Road could further increase the need for another attacking addition. Beljo could be an exciting option, given his goalscoring consistency and ability to make a difference in the final third.

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Leeds United face competition for Dion Beljo

However, securing the Croatian striker’s services will not necessarily be straightforward. Everton have also been following his progress and could explore a potential move in January.

His performances against stronger opposition have demonstrated that he could adapt to the demands of English football. Several clubs are expected to assess his situation before the transfer window opens.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will formalise their interest with an offer. Beljo could be an excellent long-term investment for Farke’s side, particularly if they want to improve their attacking depth and maintain their Premier League ambitions.