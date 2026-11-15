Liverpool players huddle together on the pitch. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Tom Bischof as Andoni Iraola looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the January transfer window.

According to reports from Germany via TEAMtalk, the Reds have been impressed by the 21-year-old’s development and are considering a move for the versatile midfielder. However, Liverpool could face competition for his signature, with several clubs tracking his progress.

Tom Bischof attracts Liverpool interest

Bischof has emerged as one of the most promising young midfielders in German football, and his ability to operate in multiple positions makes him an attractive option for Liverpool.

The Bayern Munich youngster has already made 54 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, contributing four goals and five assists. He can play central midfield as well as left-back, offering valuable tactical flexibility.

Apparently, Liverpool’s recruitment department rates the youngster extremely highly and believes he has the potential to become an important player at the highest level.

Interestingly, Bischof has reportedly contacted Liverpool teammate Florian Wirtz to learn more about life at Anfield, including the dressing-room atmosphere and the club’s environment.

That could prove significant if Liverpool decide to turn their admiration into a formal approach.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool could face competition for Bischof

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are unlikely to make negotiations straightforward. The German international is under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2029, and the Bundesliga champions consider him an important part of their long-term plans.

Liverpool are also monitoring Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch, suggesting the club is exploring opportunities to recruit promising young German talent.

Bischof, however, could be a particularly attractive addition because of his versatility and potential.

The 21-year-old could give Liverpool another quality option in midfield while offering cover in defence when needed.

It remains to be seen whether the Reds will make a concrete move in January, but their reported admiration for the Bayern youngster suggests he is firmly on their radar.