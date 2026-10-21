Ismaila Sarr in action for Senegal at the World Cup (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr as Michael Carrick looks to add more attacking reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window.

According to an exclusive report from 4-4-2, United are closely monitoring the Senegal international alongside Liverpool and Newcastle United, with his Premier League performances attracting considerable attention.

Ismaila Sarr could be an ideal attacking addition

The 28-year-old has become an important member of Crystal Palace’s squad since arriving from Marseille in 2024. His contribution to the club’s Conference League triumph last season further cemented his reputation as a dangerous attacker.

Sarr’s pace, explosive acceleration, and ability to beat defenders one-on-one could make him an attractive option for Manchester United. His versatility across the forward line would give Carrick additional tactical flexibility while improving the club’s attacking depth.

United have been assessing potential additions to their wide positions, and Sarr’s experience in English football could help him adapt quickly at Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils will face competition for his signature. Newcastle have maintained their interest in the winger after previously exploring a move, while Liverpool are also monitoring developments surrounding his future.

Sarr has struggled to find his rhythm this season after a groin injury, but his return to fitness could improve his chances of attracting further interest in the winter window.

Crystal Palace demand €65m for Sarr

However, convincing Palace to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The London club value the Senegalese international highly and are reportedly unwilling to consider offers below €65 million.

Sarr remains under contract until 2029, placing Palace in a strong negotiating position. Manager Pierre Sage also considers him an important part of the squad, so the club would prefer to keep him.

Nevertheless, Palace could listen to substantial offers in January, potentially opening the door to negotiations.

Manchester United will therefore need to assess whether the financial commitment represents good value. With several clubs monitoring his situation, Sarr could become a notable attacking target in the upcoming transfer window.