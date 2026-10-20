(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly continuing to monitor Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr as the Senegal international considers committing his long-term future to the London club.

According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, United remain admirers of the 28-year-old, whose contract situation could create an opportunity for a potential move during the January transfer window.

Ismaila Sarr attracts Manchester United interest

The former Watford winger has established himself as a key attacking player at Crystal Palace, impressing with his pace, direct running, and ability to contribute goals from wide positions.

Sarr enjoyed an outstanding campaign last season, playing a key role in Palace’s European success and demonstrating his versatility across the forward line. His ability to operate centrally and on either flank makes him an attractive option for Manchester United as they assess ways to strengthen their attack.

The Red Devils have previously explored signing the Senegal international, viewing him as a player who could add quality and flexibility in the final third.

However, United are not the only ones monitoring his situation. Newcastle United and Sunderland have also reportedly shown interest, while clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia could offer alternative destinations if he decides to leave Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace await Sarr’s contract decision

Palace want to secure Sarr’s future and have offered him a contract extension. Although his representatives are reportedly satisfied with the proposed terms, the winger has yet to sign the agreement as he considers his options.

Sarr was keen to leave this summer, when Galatasaray tried to negotiate a deal. Palace refused to sanction his departure and have since reintegrated him into their first-team plans.

His current contract runs until 2029, giving the Eagles a strong negotiating position if interest intensifies in January.

Manchester United could therefore face a difficult transfer battle if they decide to formalise their interest. Sarr’s versatility makes him an appealing target, but Palace will be determined to avoid losing an important player.

His decision over a new contract could ultimately determine whether United have a realistic opportunity to pursue a deal in the coming months.