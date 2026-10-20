Erik ten Hag reopens Cristiano Ronaldo feud with blunt Man United claim

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Erik ten Hag has shed new light on his difficult relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, revealing concerns over the forward’s fitness and preparation during their short time together at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo’s second spell at United ended in November 2022 following months of tension with Ten Hag, but the former Red Devils manager has now given a more detailed account of why he felt the situation became impossible to manage.

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Ten Hag explains why Ronaldo struggled at Man United

In a new interview with The Athletic, Ten Hag claimed Ronaldo was not physically ready to meet the demands required at United.

Ten Hag said: “He ran neither in possession nor out of possession. The reason was because he didn’t prepare himself”.

He added: “Every top team has to embrace the top player, but the top player has to work for the team…”, told The Athletic.

According to the report, Ten Hag also believed Ronaldo’s training levels were below what was needed, including during the period after United’s heavy 4-0 defeat to Brentford in August 2022.

The comments provide a clearer explanation for a relationship that eventually deteriorated publicly, with Ronaldo later leaving the club after his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

The problem was bigger than pressing

It would be too simplistic to suggest Ten Hag wanted a 37-year-old Ronaldo to press like a younger forward.

His argument appears to be broader: Ronaldo was not reaching the physical level needed to contribute effectively even when United had the ball.

That distinction matters. Ronaldo remained an elite finisher, but Ten Hag was trying to reshape Man United into a more intense and coordinated team.

Once the manager felt his biggest star could no longer fulfil the basic physical demands of that system, conflict was almost inevitable.

There is also some interesting modern context. Ronaldo, now 41, was handed a 30-day suspension by the Portuguese Football Federation after leaving the national-team camp following a dispute over his role, according to Reuters.

That does not prove Ten Hag was right about everything at United, but it does show a recurring challenge when managing legendary players late in their careers: reputation matters, but the team structure still has to come first.

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