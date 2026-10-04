(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he has spoken with Cristiano Ronaldo following the veteran forward’s dramatic fallout with the Portugal national team.

Ronaldo’s future with his country has been thrown into doubt following his dispute with manager Jorge Jesus and subsequent departure from the Portugal camp.

However, Manchester United midfielder Fernandes has urged supporters not to take sides and insisted Ronaldo’s status as the country’s greatest footballing icon remains untouched by the controversy.

Bruno Fernandes reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo fallout

Speaking to reporters (quotes via Fabrizio Romano) ahead of Portugal’s upcoming fixtures, Fernandes addressed the situation surrounding his former Manchester United teammate.

The midfielder confirmed that he had communicated with Ronaldo but stressed that Portugal’s players were staying out of the dispute.

“We are completely outside the matter. We are aware of what you are saying and what we are seeing.

“But what I think, once again, is that the country should not divide itself, that people should not take sides, and that we should experience all of this as one.”

Fernandes then delivered a powerful message about Ronaldo’s legacy with Portugal.

“We should respect and accept all sides, but at the same time, as I said, Cris is and will always be the greatest icon of our national team, our football and also world football.”

The 32-year-old also reiterated the importance of representing Portugal and made clear that the current squad remains focused on matters on the pitch despite the controversy surrounding Ronaldo.

? Bruno Fernandes on Cristiano and Jorge Jesus: “We are completely outside the matter. We are aware of what you are saying and what we are seeing”. “But what I think, once again, is that the country should not divide itself, that people should not take sides, and that we should… pic.twitter.com/sWSNKrBKmQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 3, 2026

What happened between Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus?

The dispute emerged during Portugal’s UEFA Nations League campaign after Jesus left Ronaldo as an unused substitute during the 2-1 victory over Norway.

Ronaldo was reportedly unhappy with his role under the Portugal manager, with tensions escalating before the 41-year-old ultimately left the national team camp.

An emergency meeting involving Ronaldo, the coaching staff and the Portuguese federation subsequently failed to resolve the situation.

Ronaldo later released a statement on social media indicating that he would address his side of the story in due course.

That has created considerable uncertainty over his international future and whether he will represent Portugal again while Jesus remains in charge.

Fernandes, however, has attempted to calm the situation rather than add to the growing debate.

Whatever happens next between Ronaldo and the Portugal hierarchy, the Manchester United midfielder believes the controversy should not overshadow what his former teammate has achieved for his country.