"So wrong..." - Wayne Rooney hits out at Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal row

Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has hit out at his old teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the nature of his recent bust-up with the Portugal national team.

Ronaldo recently stormed off at the end of a game in which he was an unused substitute, and he left the Portuguese camp shortly afterwards.

The 41-year-old then slammed Portugal manager Jorge Jesus in a lengthy statement on social media, and it’s clear that Rooney has been left unimpressed by his antics.

Speaking on The Overlap in the video here, Rooney said it was wrong of Ronaldo to behave like he did, and that it was disrespectful to his manager and teammates.

Wayne Rooney on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal row

“It’s just wrong in every sense from my point of view — to undermine your manager, undermine your teammates… It was just so wrong in what he done, undermined the Portuguese FA,” Rooney said.

Even if Ronaldo is a great player, he certainly seems to be harming his reputation with his recent antics, as he struggles to come to terms with no longer being an undisputed starter for the Portuguese national team.

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Contrast it to Lionel Messi, who has bowed out of international duty with Argentina, earning a well-deserved emotional farewell match.

Ronaldo surely needs to come to terms with his situation and act with a bit more dignity in order to go out of top-level football on a high.