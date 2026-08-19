Wayne Rooney points finger at biggest issue facing Man United right now

Wayne Rooney believes Manchester United are no longer able to attract elite players simply because of the club’s name, arguing that years without challenging for the biggest trophies have damaged their advantage in the transfer market.



His comparison with Arsenal is particularly telling.

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Mikel Arteta’s side enter 2026/27 as defending Premier League champions after ending a 22-year wait for the title, while United are still attempting to rebuild under Michael Carrick.

Rooney makes damning Man United admission

Speaking on the first episode of Stick to United, Rooney suggested players once accepted smaller financial packages for the privilege of joining Old Trafford.

“You used to sign for United for LESS MONEY.”

Rooney then explained why Arsenal can now offer players something United currently cannot:

“Well, the next five years look like Arsenal are going to be more successful than Man United.’ So you’re going to go to Arsenal. Whereas years ago, when Man United were successful, you would sign for Man United for less money because you’re playing for Man United. You want to go and play for Man United. I think they’ve lost that now. I think they’ve lost that pull where players are desperate to come and play for Manchester United. So they have to get back to winning. They have to get back to competing for the Premier League and the Champions League, because that’s when you start attracting the best players again.”

United have still strengthened this summer, signing Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Karl Darlow, but Sky Sports reports Carrick wants further additions before the September 1 deadline.

Rooney is right – winning matters more than reputation

Rooney’s argument may be uncomfortable for United supporters, but it is difficult to dismiss.

Man United remain one of football’s biggest commercial institutions, yet modern players considering two major clubs will naturally look at their chances of winning trophies.

Arsenal currently have a powerful advantage there: they are champions and have strengthened further with Bruno Guimarães and Christos Tzolis.

United’s summer business shows they can still attract quality players, so their pulling power has not disappeared completely. The difference is that the badge alone may no longer be enough.

Carrick therefore faces a challenge bigger than recruitment. United must establish themselves as genuine Premier League and Champions League contenders again.

Do that consistently, and the old attraction Rooney remembers could return.

Until then, clubs such as Arsenal can offer elite targets something United’s history cannot guarantee: evidence that major trophies are achievable right now.

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