Alex Scott in action for Bournemouth against Newcastle (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly one of the likely suitors for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, who has also been strongly linked with Chelsea.

The England international has shone for the Cherries and it seems only a matter of time before he earns himself a big move.

Scott has previously been talked up as likely having a £100m asking price by the Daily Mirror, with Bournemouth hoping to hold on to him until summer 2027.

Now, however, it seems Bournemouth could be open to letting Scott go in January under the right circumstances, according to a surprise update from BBC Sport.

The 23-year-old surely won’t come cheap, but it seems there is renewed hope for interested clubs to get a deal done in the middle of the season.

Andoni Iraola could be key to Alex Scott’s future

The BBC report suggests Liverpool would be in a strong position for Scott due to Andoni Iraola now being in charge at Anfield.

The Spanish tactician worked well with Scott when he was Bournemouth manager, and one imagines there’d be a willingness to be reunited at Anfield.

Liverpool also look like they could do with something a bit different in midfield, with Scott perhaps an ideal upgrade on Alexis Mac Allister.

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Chelsea need Alex Scott

The BBC report notes that Chelsea had a bid rejected for Scott in the summer, so they’ll surely be back in for him when the opportunity arises.

We’ve previously revealed that CFC are keen on either Scott or on Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, so it will be interesting to see who ends up being the priority.

Either of them, however, would likely go down well with the club’s fans as a much-needed replacement for Enzo Fernandez, who left late on in the summer without a new midfielder coming in.