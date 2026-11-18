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Liverpool could be handed another opportunity to pursue Ismaïla Sarr after contract negotiations between the winger and Crystal Palace made little progress ahead of the January window.

The Senegal international was already a serious target for Liverpool during the summer, when he was keen on moving to Anfield. Palace ultimately blocked his departure, but uncertainty over his long-term future has now resurfaced.

For Liverpool, that could make Sarr a player worth revisiting if Andoni Iraola wants another proven Premier League attacker.

Football Insider reveals Sarr is keeping his options open

According to Football Insider, talks over a new Palace contract have stalled following the club’s managerial upheaval, with Sarr currently “keeping his options open” ahead of January.

Liverpool came extremely close to signing the 28-year-old during the summer. The Reds were reportedly prepared to pay around £50million, while Sarr himself wanted the move, but Palace refused to sanction his departure.

His disappointment afterwards was understandable, particularly after such a strong previous campaign.

The situation has changed again following Thomas Frank’s arrival at Selhurst Park. Palace now have no intention of selling Sarr in January, with their new manager viewing him as an important player in the club’s fight to move away from the bottom of the table.

Liverpool should keep the door open

Liverpool already know exactly what Sarr can offer.

He brings explosive pace, Premier League experience and the ability to play across the front line. More importantly, he was prepared to join Liverpool only a few months ago, removing one potential obstacle if negotiations are revived.

Palace rejected Liverpool’s £50m summer approach and subsequently moved to protect Sarr with a new contract.

The difficulty is Palace’s position. With Frank now counting on Sarr and the club facing a difficult season, convincing them to sell midway through the campaign could require Liverpool to significantly increase their summer offer.

That would be difficult to justify. Sarr would strengthen Liverpool immediately, but paying an inflated January premium for a 28-year-old is very different from taking advantage of genuine uncertainty.

The Reds should therefore stay in contact with his representatives and monitor the contract situation rather than force a deal.

If talks with Palace remain unresolved and Sarr continues to favour an Anfield switch, the opportunity Liverpool narrowly missed in the summer may eventually reopen.

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