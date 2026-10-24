Aston Villa reach brutal decision on Alejandro Garnacho

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Chelsea could be left with a major transfer headache next summer after Aston Villa reportedly began considering ways to avoid signing Alejandro Garnacho permanently.

The 22-year-old joined Villa on loan in July with a conditional obligation to buy worth around £43million. At the time, Chelsea believed the conditions were relatively easy to trigger.

But Garnacho has struggled badly for minutes under Unai Emery, and Villa’s stance now appears to be changing.

Aston Villa could avoid triggering deal

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are prepared to back out of the permanent transfer if Garnacho’s performances do not improve.

The agreement is understood to contain an appearance-based clause, meaning Villa can potentially avoid the obligation by limiting how often he plays.

The report claims Villa have already decided that, as things stand, they will not use Garnacho enough to trigger the clause automatically. He has managed only 31 Premier League minutes so far this season.

That is a major change from the summer. BBC Sport reported when the deal was completed that Chelsea believed the criteria were easily achievable and expected to receive their £43m valuation.

There has at least been one positive development. After Garnacho played 20 minutes in Villa’s 3-1 European win over Viking, Emery said:

“These were his best minutes with us. It is positive.”

Garnacho now has to rescue his own future

This situation has become uncomfortable for everyone involved.

Chelsea clearly do not see Garnacho as part of their long-term plans, while Villa are reluctant to commit £43m to a player who has barely contributed.

That leaves the winger in a difficult position. He cannot afford another season on the fringes because his reputation has already taken hits at Manchester United, Chelsea and now Villa.

From Villa’s perspective, avoiding the clause would be understandable if Garnacho continues to struggle. £43m is a major investment for someone who is not even close to being a regular starter.

For Chelsea, though, that creates a fresh problem. They could get Garnacho back next summer with reduced market value and very little momentum.

The next few weeks are therefore crucial. If Garnacho can build on Emery’s recent praise and force his way into the team, the permanent transfer could still be rescued. If not, Chelsea may once again be searching for a buyer in 2027.

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