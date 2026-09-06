Stephen Warnock claims Emery will be furious with Aston Villa star

(Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Aston Villa finally collected their first Premier League point of the season on Saturday, but the pressure on Unai Emery’s side continued after another frustrating 0-0 draw away at Hull City.



Villa arrived at the MKM Stadium following defeats to Brighton and Arsenal and badly needed a response.

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Although the performance improved in certain areas, their wait for a first league goal of the season went on, with substitutes Alejandro Garnacho and Tammy Abraham among those criticised for failing to change the game.

Warnock unimpressed by Garnacho and Abraham

Former Villa defender Stephen Warnock was particularly frustrated by the impact of Emery’s attacking changes.

“You may as well take off Alejandro Garnacho and Tammy Abraham,” Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live, as reported by Football Fancast.

“They have done nothing since they have come on the pitch.

“Garnacho going down. He looks completely disinterested. Unai Emery will be furious with his changes.”

Garnacho had only been introduced from the bench, but Warnock clearly expected much more urgency from a player brought on specifically to provide energy against a tiring Hull defence.

Villa’s wider attacking problems remain concerning. Sky Sports reported that George Hemmings registered Villa’s first shot on target of the entire Premier League season, while Emiliano Buendia later missed one of their best opportunities.

Aston Villa have big issues to solve this season

Warnock’s comments are harsh, but they reflect the frustration surrounding Villa right now.

The bigger issue is not simply Garnacho’s body language. Villa have now gone three Premier League matches without scoring, despite significantly reshaping their attack during the summer.

That places greater pressure on substitutes to make an immediate difference.

Garnacho has the pace and directness to stretch defenders, but those qualities mean little if his intensity drops. Abraham also needs to offer more when introduced in tight matches.

Still, it would be unfair to make either player the sole problem.

Villa’s lack of creativity existed long before they entered the pitch. Emery needs better movement, faster combinations and more conviction across the entire attack.

Saturday’s point stopped the losing run, but it did little to remove the biggest concern.

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