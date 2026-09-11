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Aston Villa have raised eyebrows with their transfer business this summer after making two deals questioned by a former club scout.

The Midlands club made significant changes to its squad during the summer transfer window, with several high-profile players arriving and leaving.

According to Bryan King, the former Aston Villa scout believes two of their decisions were particularly hard to understand: the club allowed Ollie Watkins to leave and then brought in Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea.

Aston Villa questioned over Nicolas Jackson and Alejandro Garnacho deals

Watkins completed a £51 million move to Al Hilal this summer after deciding that he wanted a new challenge away from Villa Park.

Aston Villa subsequently turned to Jackson, agreeing a deal worth around £65 million for the Chelsea striker. The Senegal international spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich, where he scored 11 goals.

Jackson has already opened his account for Villa, scoring in their Champions League victory over Club Brugge, and Unai Emery will hope that the forward can become a key player for the team.

However, King has questioned why Chelsea were willing to part ways with Jackson and Alejandro Garnacho after Villa had already completed a major deal involving Morgan Rogers.

The former scout believes Villa have effectively taken players Chelsea were prepared to move on, rather than making signings that clearly improve the squad.

Questions remain over Aston Villa’s summer business

Villa have also lost Emi Martinez to Chelsea, meaning there has been considerable movement between the two clubs.

Emery will now need his new signings to settle quickly as Villa look to improve their disappointing start to the season.

Jackson’s goals could ultimately justify the investment, but there are already questions surrounding Villa’s recruitment strategy.

The striker has the talent to succeed under Emery, and his manager knows him from their time together at Villarreal. If he can find consistency, the criticism surrounding the transfer could quickly disappear.