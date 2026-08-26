(Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have opened official club-to-club negotiations with Chelsea over a potential transfer for Nicolas Jackson, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano revealed on X that Villa have made significant progress towards agreeing personal terms with the Senegal international and his representatives.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is reportedly driving the pursuit, with the Spaniard keen to reunite with Jackson after previously coaching the striker during their time together at Villarreal.

With personal terms now close to being agreed, Villa have moved into direct negotiations with Chelsea to determine the structure of the transfer.

The Midlands club are reportedly prepared to commit to a total package worth more than £60 million to sign Jackson on a permanent basis.

Chelsea are also understood to prefer a permanent sale rather than another loan, potentially giving Villa an advantage over Atlético Madrid and other European clubs interested in the 25-year-old.

Aston Villa have almost closed the agreement with Nicolas Jackson and his camp on personal terms! Unai Emery, pushing and Aston Villa now in official club to club talks with Chelsea to try get the deal done. #AVFC willing to spend package over £60m to buy Jackson.

??? Aston Villa have almost closed the agreement with Nicolas Jackson and his camp on personal terms! Unai Emery, pushing and Aston Villa now in official club to club talks with Chelsea to try get the deal done.#AVFC willing to spend package over £60m to buy Jackson. pic.twitter.com/LA4zacQpBk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2026

Villa’s push for Jackson comes amid growing uncertainty over the future of Ollie Watkins.

The England striker has reportedly rejected Villa’s latest contract extension proposals and continues to push for a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Al-Hilal are reportedly prepared to offer around £50 million for Watkins, while the forward’s absence from Villa’s opening Premier League fixture has further intensified speculation over his future.

With Watkins seemingly determined to leave Villa Park before the transfer window closes, Emery and Villa’s recruitment team have moved quickly to identify a potential replacement.

Jackson has emerged as their preferred target.

Why Unai Emery wants Nicolas Jackson

Emery already knows Jackson well from their time together at Villarreal, giving the Villa boss an important advantage in assessing whether the striker can succeed at Villa Park.

The Senegal international possesses the pace and movement to operate effectively in a transition-based attacking system, while his ability to run in behind defensive lines could make him a natural replacement for Watkins.

Club Apps Goals Assists Chelsea 81 30 12 Villarreal 48 13 6 Bayern Munich 34 11 4 Villarreal CF B 27 7 8 CD Mirandés 17 1 1 Total 207 62 31

Nicolas Jackson stats via Transfermarkt

Jackson’s mobility would also allow Villa to maintain a dynamic attacking approach rather than simply replacing Watkins with a traditional target man.

For Chelsea, meanwhile, a permanent transfer worth more than £60 million would represent a significant opportunity to raise funds and reshape their squad.

With Villa already making progress on personal terms and formal negotiations now underway between the two clubs, Jackson’s potential move to Villa Park could accelerate quickly if the sides can reach an agreement over the final transfer fee and structure.