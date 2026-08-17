Atletico Madrid move into position for Premier League striker who could be a perfect match for them

Nicolas Jackson warming up as a substitute for Bayern Munich (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Nicolas Jackson is being linked with a move to Atletico Madrid after Chelsea gave a strong sign that he’s for sale.

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This summer has been an interesting one for Nicolas Jackson. After a season spent on loan at Bayern Munich, a move he effectively forced through, it looked likely he would leave Chelsea.

However no interest in signing him was forthcoming, and over time he was integrated back into the squad and looked great in preseason on tour for the Blues.

But the writing now seems to be on the wall for his future – he was left out of the final preseason friendly Chelsea had, against Real Sociedad over the weekend, and that feels like a strong sign he’s going to be sold or loaned again.

Chelsea elect to sell talented 25 year old despite promising preseason

A player of his quality will always have interest – it’s just a matter of finding the right price. Rumours today in places like the Sun say that Atletico Madrid are ready to step up their attempts to sign the 25 year old. Premier League teams like Aston Villa have also been named as potential destinations before.

Atletico really want another forward, and it’s easy to see where Jackson would fit in as a hard working partner to Julian Alvarez. Diego Simeone would love his scrappy style, and the Senegal star already has experience in Spain after breaking through with Villareal.

There is yet to be anything too concrete on their interest from the likes of Fabrizio Romano, but this move makes enough sense that we would be surprised not to hear more and more about it.