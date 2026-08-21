Chelsea exit looms for 25-year-old as Atletico Madrid seek final agreement

Nicolas Jackson could be heading for a new challenge in Spain, with Atletico Madrid reportedly stepping up efforts to complete a deal for the Chelsea striker before the summer transfer window closes.



The 25-year-old’s future at Stamford Bridge has been uncertain for much of the summer, and a move now looks increasingly realistic.

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Atletico are searching for another attacking option, while Chelsea appear prepared to reshape their forward line and allow Jackson to leave if the right agreement can be reached.

Atletico Madrid working to sign Jackson from Chelsea

According to Marca, Atletico Madrid are actively trying to finalise Jackson’s transfer from Chelsea, with negotiations taking place as the Spanish club looks to strengthen Diego Simeone’s attacking options.

Jackson’s position at Chelsea has become even more uncertain in recent days.

Sky Sports reported that the Senegal international is among a group of Chelsea players currently training away from the main squad, alongside Liam Delap, Axel Disasi and Tosin Adarabioyo.

That development is another strong indication that Chelsea are willing to sanction his departure before the deadline.

La Liga move could be the ideal reset for the attacker

A move to Atletico could make plenty of sense for Jackson.

His Chelsea spell has been inconsistent, but there has never been much doubt about his raw qualities.

He offers pace, movement behind the defence and the ability to stretch opponents, attributes that could work particularly well in Simeone’s system.

The biggest issue has always been converting enough of his opportunities. Jackson can look dangerous for long periods before frustrating with his final decision, and that inconsistency has made it difficult for him to establish himself as an undisputed Chelsea starter.

Atletico could offer him something Chelsea currently cannot: a clearer role and perhaps greater patience.

From Chelsea’s perspective, selling now would also help streamline a crowded squad and potentially generate useful funds for further business.

There is still work to do before any transfer becomes official, but the direction of travel seems clear.

Jackson appears increasingly likely to leave Stamford Bridge, and Atletico looks like one of the most logical destinations available to him.

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