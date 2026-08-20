Aston Villa ready to raid Chelsea to replace Arsenal bound Ezri Konsa

Aston Villa have turned their attention to Chelsea centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo as Unai Emery prepares for life without Ezri Konsa.



Konsa is set to leave Villa Park after Arsenal agreed a £51 million deal for the England international.

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His departure creates an obvious gap in Villa’s defence, and 28-year-old Adarabioyo has emerged as one of the players being considered to replace him.

The situation could suit all parties, with Chelsea currently prepared to listen to offers for Adarabioyo as they continue trimming Xabi Alonso’s squad.

Aston Villa are interested in Tosin Adarabioyo

According to Sky Sports, Aston Villa are interested in signing Adarabioyo as a potential replacement for Konsa, whose move to Arsenal has now been agreed.

The former Fulham defender is not Villa’s only option, but his availability makes him particularly attractive.

TEAMtalk reports that Chelsea are willing to consider offers, while Marseille, Benfica and Sevilla have also shown interest.

Competition could therefore increase quickly.

Chelsea defender would be a sensible Konsa replacement

Villa losing Konsa is significant, but replacing him with Adarabioyo would be a logical piece of business.

He already understands the Premier League, possesses the physical profile Emery generally values in his defenders and, at 28, could arrive ready to contribute immediately rather than needing a lengthy adaptation period.

The biggest challenge would be replacing Konsa’s versatility. Arsenal were attracted partly because he can operate at centre-back and right-back, while Adarabioyo is much more naturally suited to the middle.

Villa may therefore need another defensive addition alongside him.

Financially, however, the move could be attractive. Villa are receiving £51m for Konsa and Chelsea’s willingness to sell means they should have room to negotiate rather than overpay.

There is also an interesting recent relationship between the clubs after Chelsea bought Morgan Rogers from Villa earlier this summer.

Update: Arsenal plot double Man United raid for winger and right-back