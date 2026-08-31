Breaking: Romano says “concrete possibility” Tottenham sign unwanted Chelsea centre back

Tosin Adarabioyo in action for Chelsea (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Spurs have not had the best start to the season, and they’re about to make a very strange move by buying a Chelsea backup.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

Fabrizio Romano is into his busiest 48 hours of the year, and there are new transfer stories popping up on all sides as we come into the final stretch of the window.

One of the most eyebrow raising we’ve seen all morning concerns Tottenham and Chelsea, two of this summer’s big spenders in the Premier League. Spurs have responded to two seasons dangerously close to the relegation zone with a splurge, and it seems they’re not done yet.

Tosin has “concrete possibility” of Tottenham move if Danso sold

Roberto De Zerbi’s team have lost their two opening games of the season, and have decided that the best way to respond to that is to buy Chelsea’s unwanted reserve centre back Tosin Adarabioyo.

After featuring semi regularly since signing on a free transfer two years ago, Tosin is now frozen out at Stamford Bridge and very much up for sale. Romano says Tottenham are “working on a deal” to sign him and that it’s a “concrete possibilty” that De Zerbi brings Tosin in as a backup option if Kevin Danso leaves the club.

As you might expect, plenty of Chelsea fans who don’t rate Tosin and consider his time at the club to be a disaster are rubbing their hands with glee at the prospect that he might not only be sold – but might be sold to one of the club’s rivals.

This is an interesting one to follow in these final days.