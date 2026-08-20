Arsenal plot double Man United raid for winger and right-back

Arsenal are looking to turn the tables on Manchester United by targeting two of the Red Devils’ promising academy players before the summer transfer window closes.



James Scanlon and Habeeb Ogunneye have emerged as targets for the reigning Premier League champions, with Arsenal confident agreements can be reached for both youngsters.

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The move is particularly interesting after United previously recruited Chido Obi and Ayden Heaven from Arsenal’s academy, making this latest pursuit feel like a reversal of roles between the two rivals.

Arsenal are confident of signing United duo

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are working on deals for 19-year-old winger Scanlon and 20-year-old right-back Ogunneye, with optimism growing that both transfers can be completed.

Scanlon has already agreed personal terms over a two-year contract, with reports suggesting Arsenal would also hold an option for another season.

The Gibraltar international spent part of last campaign on loan at Swindon Town, gaining valuable senior experience away from Old Trafford.

The Sun adds that Ogunneye made 21 appearances on loan at Newport County before United recalled him in January.

Although he has yet to make his senior United debut, he has previously been included in first-team matchday squads.

Arsenal are targeting both players primarily as part of an aggressive effort to strengthen their academy and Under-21 setup.

Gunners strategy show aggressive attitude in market

These may not be headline first-team transfers, but Arsenal’s interest says plenty about their wider recruitment strategy.

Losing Obi and Heaven to Manchester United highlighted how aggressively rival clubs can target promising academy players.

Arsenal now appear prepared to operate in exactly the same way, identifying youngsters elsewhere who may believe their pathway has stalled.

Scanlon looks particularly interesting because he already has international and senior loan experience, while Ogunneye provides depth in a position Arsenal want to strengthen throughout their youth ranks.

The fact both are coming directly from United adds another layer to the story.

There are no guarantees either player eventually becomes an Arsenal first-team regular, and that should not be the immediate expectation.

However, academy recruitment is about creating options. Even if one develops into a senior squad player or generates a future transfer fee, the deals could prove worthwhile.

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