Man United involved in discussions with Spaniard after Lewis Hall setback

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United have stepped up their search for a new left-back, with Racing Santander teenager Jorge Salinas emerging as one of the most interesting options on Michael Carrick’s shortlist.



United had been heavily linked with Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall, but the Magpies have shown little appetite to sell the England international.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

With the September 1 transfer deadline approaching, the Red Devils appear increasingly willing to explore younger and more affordable alternatives.

Man United hold talks with Spanish left-back

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that United have already held discussions with Salinas’ representatives.

The club’s data department reportedly rates the 19-year-old extremely highly and considers him a player with significant long-term potential.

Salinas has a €16m (£13.7m) release clause, making him a financially attractive target compared with an established Premier League defender.

David Raum is also believed to remain on United’s list, while Myles Lewis-Skelly and Club Brugge defender Joaquin Seys have also been linked.

Competition could complicate matters, however, with Atlético Madrid, Barcelona and other European clubs previously credited with interest in the highly rated Spaniard.

United are simultaneously working on a much more expensive midfield deal. The Guardian reported that United have submitted an initial £60m plus £5m in add-ons offer for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba, who has already agreed personal terms.

The same report confirms United remain in the market for a left-back.

Salinas could be a smarter long term gamble

Missing out on Hall would undoubtedly be frustrating because he already knows the Premier League and could immediately compete for a starting place.

However, Salinas may actually fit INEOS’ recruitment strategy better.

At £13.7m, the financial risk is relatively small for a player with substantial development potential.

United could strengthen an ageing problem position without committing the huge fee Newcastle would likely demand for Hall.

The biggest question is readiness. Salinas would be making an enormous jump in pressure and quality, meaning expecting him to instantly replace Luke Shaw would be unrealistic.

Still, if United can secure both Baleba and Salinas before the deadline, it would represent another significant step towards building a younger squad around Carrick rather than simply chasing expensive, established names.

Man United to face increasing competition from Man City for 25-year-old Frenchman