Michael Carrick looks on (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Manchester United remain interested in signing the Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall.

The 22-year-old has been outstanding for Newcastle since joining the club, and he’s one of the finest young fullbacks in the country.

Man United very keen on Lewis Hall

Manchester United are looking to bring in a quality long-term alternative to Luke Shaw, and they view the Newcastle star as their dream signing. However, Newcastle are unlikely to sanction his departure this summer, and Manchester United are unwilling to pay over the odds.

According to a report from the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils will revisit the deal next summer. They are not prepared to give up on the young defender, and they will look to make a move at the end of this season.

It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal across the line. Hall will certainly be excited to join one of the biggest clubs in the world. It would be a major opportunity for him to showcase his qualities at the highest level.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Can Newcastle hold on to Hall?

If Newcastle fail to secure Champions League qualification, it will be difficult for them to keep their best players. They have already lost players like Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães this summer. They are likely to lose players like Hall next summer as well.

The defender is likely to cost a premium, and Manchester United will have to be ready to break the Bank for him. They would have to pay over £70 million to get the deal done.

However, he is a young player with a lot of potential, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could justify a premium investment in the long-term and establish himself as one of the best left backs in the league.