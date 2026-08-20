Man United face major hurdle in their pursuit of French midfielder Manu Kone

(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Manchester United could face another major obstacle in their pursuit of Manu Koné, with Manchester City now identifying the Roma midfielder as a potential late-window signing.



Koné has been on United’s shortlist for several weeks as Michael Carrick searches for another dynamic midfielder despite already adding Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

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However, City’s arrival in the race significantly increases the competition for the 25-year-old France international, particularly as they continue rebuilding their midfield following major departures this summer.

Man City step up interest in Manu Koné

According to the Daily Mail, Man City have added Koné to their list of midfield targets.

The interest has also been independently reported by The Guardian, which says City value the Roma star at around £50 million.

City have already signed Elliot Anderson and are working on Ayyoub Bouaddi, but still see Koné as an attractive option after Rodri and Tijjani Reijnders left the Etihad.

United have been tracking Koné for longer. Sky Sports previously reported that he and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba were being strongly considered as Carrick searched for a third midfield addition.

Roma were seeking around €60m (£51m) and had received enquiries from several clubs.

City interest puts more pressure on Man United

From United’s perspective, City entering the race is bad timing.

Koné offers exactly the qualities Carrick has been searching for: athleticism, ball-carrying ability and the capacity to break pressure through midfield.

But United are simultaneously advancing their pursuit of Baleba, meaning they may now have to decide which target they genuinely prefer.

City also possess considerable financial strength and can offer a squad expected to challenge immediately for major honours.

That does not mean United should panic. If the reported £50m-£51m valuation is accurate, Koné represents a significant investment, particularly when a Baleba deal is also being discussed.

But hesitation carries its own danger. United have been interested for weeks, and allowing City to arrive late and secure one of their primary midfield targets would be frustrating.

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