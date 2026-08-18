Fabrizio Romano exclusive: Man United have clear stance on future of "untouchable" player

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Hey guys, Hey friends of Caught Offside. Fabrizio Romano here to update you on the future of Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

Today I’m answering your questions on Bruno Fernandes, because the Portuguese midfielder is a part of the media rumours in the recent hours about a potential future to Galatasaray.

My understanding is that not only Galatasaray is true, they tried, but also European clubs, Saudi clubs tried in June before and at the beginning of the World Cup to get Bruno Fernandes.

But the answer is already clear for Man United.

He is untouchable and the player is more than happy to stay at United , lead United Into Champions League football.

So Bruno is going nowhere this summer. United are negotiating a new contract with him.

So we will follow the developments.

But at the moment my understanding is that Bruno is not going to Galatasaray and also the release clause in his contact valid over the summer transfer window already expired, so Bruno is saying this summer.

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