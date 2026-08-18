(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester United at Stadium of Light on May 09, 2026 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been handed an intriguing late-window opportunity, with Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado reportedly made available for transfer.



The 22-year-old has slipped down the hierarchy at Camp Nou, and United’s interest makes sense given Michael Carrick’s desire to strengthen the centre of the pitch.

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Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos have already arrived this summer, but Carrick still wants additional depth as United prepare for a return to Champions League football.

Man United have been offered Casado

According to Sport, Man United have been offered the chance to sign Casado after Barcelona decided they are willing to sanction his departure.

The situation appears to be developing quickly. Barca Blaugranes reports that Casado is no longer prominent in Hansi Flick’s plans and would prefer to remain in one of Europe’s leading leagues rather than accept offers from Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona are seeking at least €30 million for the midfielder.

His route to regular football has also become more complicated by Barcelona’s midfield recruitment, increasing the likelihood that the La Masia graduate could move before the deadline.

United’s interest should not be dismissed as unnecessary. The Times reports that Carrick still wants another central midfielder despite being pleased with United’s summer business.

Casado could be a smart low-risk addition

At around €30m, this feels like an opportunity Man United should seriously explore.

Casado is young, technically secure and comfortable receiving possession in deeper areas. His energy without the ball and ability to keep play moving could fit the type of midfield Carrick is trying to build.

The main question is whether United require another developing midfielder or someone more established. Santos is already expected to play an important role, while Tielemans provides Premier League experience.

However, Champions League football changes the equation. United need enough quality to rotate without their midfield level dropping significantly, and Casado would not have to arrive carrying immediate responsibility.

Barcelona’s willingness to sell could also strengthen United’s negotiating position as the deadline approaches.

If the price remains close to €30m, there is plenty of upside for a player still only 22.

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