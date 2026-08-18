(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United could be facing a significant setback in their pursuit of Rafael Leão, with the AC Milan forward now being offered to Roma as Jorge Mendes searches for a new club for his client.



Leão has been linked with United throughout the summer as Michael Carrick looks to add another explosive option capable of playing from the left or across the frontline.

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The Portuguese international has previously indicated an interest in testing himself outside Serie A, with the Premier League among his preferred destinations.

However, Roma’s emergence now gives the 27-year-old another Champions League-level option and could force United to decide quickly whether their interest is serious.

Leão has been offered to Roma by his agent

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, agent Jorge Mendes has directly proposed Leão to Roma’s Friedkin ownership as Milan look for a solution before the transfer deadline.

Significantly, Milan’s demands appear to have dropped. Football Italia reports that an asking price previously around €50m plus €10m in bonuses has fallen towards €40m plus add-ons.

That should catch United’s attention.

talkSPORT previously reported that Leão’s representatives had offered him to Manchester United, Arsenal and Leeds United.

Ben Jacobs said no Premier League deal was progressing at that stage because of the finances involved.

Roma now have an opportunity to take advantage of that hesitation.

Roma interest is a warning for Man United

From United’s perspective, watching Leão become available for around €40m and then join Roma would be frustrating.

Carrick does not desperately need another winger, but Leão offers qualities few players possess.

His pace, power and ability to create something individually could provide United with another genuine match-winner, particularly in Champions League matches.

The reduced valuation also changes the argument. A deal around €40m plus bonuses looks considerably more attractive than the much larger figures associated with Leão earlier in the summer.

Milan’s recent attacking recruitment has helped create the conditions for an exit.

Roma can offer Champions League football and potentially a more important attacking role, making them credible competition.

United therefore need to make a decision. If Leão remains a genuine target, allowing Roma to negotiate without competition could be a major missed opportunity.

But if Carrick believes his current wide options are sufficient, walking away is understandable.

Man United have made up their mind to offload English player