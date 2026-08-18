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Rafael Leao has been linked with a move away from AC Milan this summer.

According to reports (h/t SportWitness), Chelsea are interested in signing the player, and agents are working to facilitate a potential move to the London club. Milan are prepared to sell the player for €40 million. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea is asking for him.

Rafael Leao’s potential Chelsea move

The Portuguese International has done well for Milan since joining the club, and he could be a handy option for Chelsea in the final third. Even though he is a left-sided attacker, he is versatile enough to operate across the front three. He will add goals, pace, and flair to the team. He will help create opportunities for his teammates, and he can find the back of the net as well.

Pedro Neto has been linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer, and his compatriot is likely to be a replacement. Neto has been linked with clubs like Manchester City and Al Hilal. It remains to be seen whether he can secure a move away from Chelsea in the remaining days of the window.

Leao has shown his quality in France and Italy. He has the physical and technical attributes for English football, and he will look to make his mark in the Premier League as well.

Leao could make his Premier League mark

The 26-year-old is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge. Chelsea could provide him with the platform to showcase his qualities at the highest level and fight for major trophies. The player is likely to be tempted to complete the transfer if the opportunity presents itself.