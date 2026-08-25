Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa, celebrates on the bus during the Aston Villa trophy parade on May 21, 2026 in Birmingham, England. Aston Villa defeated SC Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League Final in Istanbul to claim their first European trophy in 44 years. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Rafael Leao is expected to leave AC Milan before the summer transfer window closes, and Aston Villa are interested in signing the Portuguese international.

According to reports from TEAMtalk, Aston Villa have held talks with intermediaries regarding a potential move for the 27-year-old attacker. The player could cost around £42 million this summer, and it remains to be seen whether the West Midlands club is prepared to break the bank for him.

Rafael Leao could transform Aston Villa’s attack

The 27-year-old has been a reliable performer for club and country, and he could prove to be a very useful option in the attack for Aston Villa as well. Ollie Watkins has been linked with a move away from the club, and Aston Villa will need more cutting edge in the final third.

Leao can operate on the left flank as well as centrally. He can create chances for his teammates with his technical ability, explosive speed, and trickery in the final third.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for the Portuguese international. He has been linked with a move to England in the past. He has shown his quality in France and Italy, and now is the right time for him to take on a new challenge in the Premier League.

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Leao could be an exciting option for Villa

The report claims that Nicolas Jackson remains a priority target for Aston Villa, but manager Unai Emery also admires the AC Milan star for his versatility. Aston Villa would prefer to sign the player on loan, with an option or obligation to buy. It remains to be seen whether AC Milan is willing to accept those terms and sell the player to the English club.

Leao has 80 goals and 65 assists for AC Milan since joining the club.