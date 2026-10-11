Ex-Liverpool boss Arne Slot lands new job just months after Anfield exit

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool manager Arne Slot has officially returned to football just four months after leaving Anfield, taking up a new role with UEFA that will keep him involved at the highest level of the European game.

Slot has not jumped straight back into management. Instead, the 48-year-old has joined UEFA’s Technical Observer Group for the 2026/27 season, giving him a chance to study elite matches, tactical trends and coaching developments while waiting for the right job to come along.

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It is a very different role from standing on the touchline, but it keeps him close to the Champions League and the wider European football scene.

UEFA confirms Slot has joined its Technical Observer Group

According to UEFA’s official announcement, Slot is one of the technical observers appointed for the 2026/27 campaign.

The group uses statistics and video analysis to monitor UEFA club competitions and produce detailed reports on the latest developments in coaching and tactics.

UEFA said those reports are shared across the football community to provide a “dynamic account of the state of the game.”

Slot joins a high-profile group that includes Sir Gareth Southgate, Ange Postecoglou and Roberto Martínez.

His appointment comes after a mixed two-year spell at Liverpool. Slot won the Premier League in his first season at Anfield but was dismissed after a difficult title defence that ended with Liverpool finishing fifth.

Ideal preparation for Slot’s next managerial job?

This feels like a smart move for Slot.

He has already shown he can win a major league, so there is little need to rush into the first job that becomes available. Spending time analysing Champions League football from a different perspective could actually make him a better coach when he does return.

The Independent also reports that Slot previously turned down the Netherlands job because he wanted his next full-time role to remain in club football.

That suggests this UEFA position is more of a bridge than a permanent change of direction.

For Slot, it offers the best of both worlds: he stays involved in elite football without the daily pressure of managing a club.

After the way things ended at Liverpool, a few months watching, learning and waiting for the right opportunity may be exactly what he needs.

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