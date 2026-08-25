Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris looks on (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing the Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado.

According to a report from Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, clubs like Newcastle United and Aston Villa are keeping tabs on the Barcelona midfielder as well.

Marc Casado attracts Premier League interest

He could cost around €30-40 million this summer. The player is not a key option for Barcelona this season, and he needs to move on in order to play more often. He’s a talented player with a lot of potential, and a move to the Premier League could be ideal.

The English clubs could offer him regular opportunities and help the Spaniard develop further.

Barcelona has not assigned Casado a squad number this season, and it is clear he is not a key part of their plans. The arrival of Rodri Hernandez has pushed him further down the pecking order.

Sunderland had a very impressive season last year after promotion, and they have secured European football. They could be an attractive destination for the player.

Similarly, Aston Villa and Newcastle have ambitious projects. Aston Villa can offer him Champions League football, and they could use some physicality and steel in the middle of the park as well.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Casado faces key transfer decision

It remains to be seen which of the three clubs can get the deal done. On paper, the asking price is affordable for all three clubs, and they should be able to get the deal across the line.

Casado will look to join a competitive team where he can perform at a high-level and push for trophies. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.

Newcastle have lost Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali. The Barcelona midfielder could be a handy option for them if they manage to sign him.