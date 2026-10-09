Michael Carrick confirms double blow in Man United injury update

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Michael Carrick during a press conference
Michael Carrick during a press conference

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has provided an update on the fitness of some key players in his squad.

Unfortunately, there is some bad news in there for Man Utd fans as they prepare for their team to return to action after this international break.

Not all of this is unexpected, with Benjamin Sesko one player who looks like he has an issue that could be quite problematic for him, as had been hinted at by the Slovenia national team manager during the international break.

Benjamin Sesko in action for Manchester United
Benjamin Sesko in action for Manchester United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

See below for more details as Carrick’s updates were put together by UtdReport on X…

Sesko now seems to be further away from a return to action, while there’s also the blow that Patrick Dorgu is facing a few weeks out.

Meanwhile, even if Carlos Baleba has made some progress, he’s seemingly still not ready to return straight away, which will be frustrating for him and the club as he’s yet to make his debut since joining from Brighton in the summer.

Finally, Carrick sounded a bit more positive on Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo, and Kobbie Mainoo, even if he didn’t fully commit to them returning for the upcoming game against Tottenham.

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Can Manchester United bounce back?

It’s not been the best start to the season for United, who perhaps needed the international break to regroup and reset a bit.

MUFC have just two league wins on the board so far, and sit 12th in the table, with Carrick’s side also already out of the Carabao Cup.

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United will surely be the favourites against a struggling Spurs side, but it would also help to have everyone fit and available.

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