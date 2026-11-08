Man United ready to step into the market in January to correct their summer mistake

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Manchester United are increasingly expected to bring in a new striker during the January transfer window, with Benjamin Sesko’s injury exposing a clear lack of depth through the middle.

United chose not to prioritise another centre-forward during the summer, instead focusing resources on strengthening midfield. That decision is now being tested, with Sesko sidelined and Joshua Zirkzee struggling to convince Michael Carrick that he should lead the line.

Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have both been used centrally, but neither is a natural No.9. As a result, the club’s January plans appear to be shifting towards a short-term solution rather than another major long-term investment.

Man United expected to target January loan striker

According to The National, United are now likely to pursue a striker on loan when the January window opens.

The club are believed to be working within financial restrictions and do not want to commit a large fee to another centre-forward before the summer.

Sesko is still viewed as the long-term focal point of the attack, so a temporary deal would allow United to cover his absence without disrupting that plan.

United’s urgency has increased because Sesko is not expected back before the start of 2027, while Zirkzee continues to see limited action.

The Dutchman is not considered part of United’s long-term plans.

A short-term striker looks like sensible solution

A loan deal makes plenty of sense for United.

They need someone capable of starting immediately, but spending heavily on another young striker could create a problem once Sesko returns. The priority should be experience, reliability and minimal adaptation time.

That explains the growing interest in Ivan Toney. CaughtOffside reported that United are exploring a loan move for the Al-Ahli striker, who has Premier League experience and could provide an immediate physical presence up front.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is another realistic option. The Crystal Palace striker remains firmly on United’s radar, helped by his proven Premier League record and expiring contract.

United’s summer decision to prioritise midfield was understandable, but the lack of a dependable back-up striker now looks costly.

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