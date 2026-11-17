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Chelsea are continuing to monitor Real Betis winger José Antonio Morante after making an approach for the highly-rated teenager during the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old has rapidly emerged as one of Betis’ most exciting academy products, while his performances for Spain at youth level have also attracted attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Chelsea have tracked him for several years and appear determined to keep him on their radar despite his decision to remain in Seville.

Chelsea approached Morante after outstanding summer

According to ABC, as relayed by Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea contacted Morante’s representatives during the summer after his impressive performances at the Under-19 European Championship.

Morante helped Spain win the competition, finishing as joint-top scorer with four goals and earning a place in the tournament’s best XI.

Chelsea’s approach did not develop into a formal bid because Morante preferred to stay with Betis and fight for first-team opportunities. The Spanish club subsequently rewarded him with a contract until 2030 containing a €30million release clause.

That decision has already produced encouraging signs. Morante scored shortly after coming on for his La Liga debut against Osasuna and has also featured in the Champions League.

His immediate concern is fitness, with an adductor issue making him doubtful for Betis’ derby against Sevilla on 21 November.

Morante fits the transfer strategy of the Blues

There is little surprise that Chelsea like Morante.

He is young, technically gifted, comfortable on either wing and available for a relatively achievable fee if his development continues. At €30m, his release clause could eventually look extremely attractive.

The bigger question is whether Chelsea actually need another young winger.

Xabi Alonso already has significant competition in wide areas, although that picture could change in January. CaughtOffside reports that Chelsea could allow Jamie Gittens to leave temporarily after his struggle for regular first-team football.

That possibility could eventually create more space for another developing attacker, but Chelsea should resist collecting talent without offering a clear pathway.

Morante appears happy at Betis and has only just begun establishing himself at senior level. Leaving now could actually slow his progress.

For Chelsea, the sensible approach is to continue scouting him rather than rush into activating the clause. If Morante develops into a regular La Liga performer, €30m may become difficult to ignore but only if the Blues can offer him meaningful minutes.

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