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Chelsea have emerged as the most likely Premier League destination for Alessandro Bastoni if the Inter Milan defender decides to leave Serie A in 2027.

The Italy international is widely regarded as one of Europe’s leading centre-backs, and his representatives are now assessing potential options amid uncertainty over his long-term future at San Siro.

Liverpool remain serious admirers, while other leading European clubs have also monitored Bastoni, but Chelsea’s interest appears particularly strong as Xabi Alonso looks to strengthen his defensive options.

Chelsea are firmly in the race for Bastoni

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea have already been spoken to about Bastoni and are regarded as his most likely destination in England if he chooses the Premier League.

Chelsea representatives were also reportedly present to watch the 27-year-old during Italy’s recent 3-1 victory over France, where he produced another impressive performance.

Liverpool have been kept informed of developments, although centre-back is currently considered less urgent for the Reds following their recent investment in younger defenders.

Inter, meanwhile, want to extend Bastoni’s contract beyond its current 2028 expiry date.

Failure to reach an agreement could make next summer increasingly important, as the Italian club would have to decide whether to cash in before his contractual position begins to weaken.

Bastoni could be the defensive leader Blues need

Bastoni is left-footed, composed under pressure and exceptional at progressing possession from defence. Perhaps most importantly, he has years of experience operating in a back three, making him an obvious tactical fit for Alonso.

As per recent reports, Chelsea and Liverpool were tracking Bastoni and that Inter valued their defender at around £70million.

That is a substantial fee for a player who will be 28 next year, but Chelsea’s squad arguably needs experience as much as it needs potential.

The Blues have invested heavily in young defenders, yet adding someone who has competed consistently at the highest levels of Serie A and the Champions League could provide greater stability.

The major challenge will be convincing Bastoni.

He has been comfortable at Inter for years and will not leave simply because a Premier League club offers more money. His camp reportedly wants any future manager to be fully committed to signing him.

For Chelsea, that should not be an issue. If Alonso believes Bastoni can become the leader of his defence, the club should make that message clear and put themselves at the front of the queue.

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