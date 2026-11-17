Chelsea and Arsenal flags (Photos by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly both interested in the potential transfer of Bayern Munich’s wonderkid goalkeeper Leonard Prescott.

The 17-year-old is considered a huge prospect and seemingly has a long list of clubs already keeping a close eye on his situation, while Chelsea have had some initial talks.

That’s according to a report from Sky Germany, which states that the Blues have been trying to convince Prescott to join them with an initial loan stint at Strasbourg, who are under the same ownership.

Despite Arsenal also being in the mix, that could give Chelsea an advantage as it would allow Prescott a decent opportunity to play regularly at a high level with the view of showing Chelsea he’s good enough to eventually step up and start for them.

Premier League and Bundesliga clubs eyeing Leonard Prescott transfer

Sky Germany’s report also states that Aston Villa, Brighton, and unnamed Bundesliga clubs are among the suitors for Prescott, who seems increasingly likely to leave the Allianz Arena.

The United States-born Germany youth international is heading towards the end of his contract, with talks over a new deal with Bayern stalling.

This would make Prescott a free agent next summer, so it’s no surprise that clubs are keeping an eye on him and even starting up talks to convince him to join them.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

For now, it seems like Chelsea are pushing the hardest, but it’s early days yet, and one imagines other big names could also get involved.

Still, CFC are known for offering good opportunities to top young talents, so that could make Stamford Bridge an appealing destination for Prescott as he ponders the next stage of his career.