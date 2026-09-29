(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Liverpool continue to monitor Alessandro Bastoni as the Inter Milan defender emerges as a potential option to strengthen their backline ahead of 2027.

The Reds are expected to explore defensive reinforcements as they prepare for Virgil van Dijk’s eventual departure, with the Italian international among the players attracting their attention.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool remain interested in Bastoni, who is also attracting interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Barcelona. Inter are understood to value the 27-year-old at around £70 million, which could make negotiations challenging for his potential suitors.

Liverpool eye Alessandro Bastoni as long-term defensive solution

Bastoni has established himself as one of the most accomplished defenders in Italian football, playing a key role in Inter’s domestic success over recent seasons.

The left-footed centre-back is particularly effective in possession, with his passing range and composure making him a valuable asset in building attacks from the back.

Liverpool could benefit from adding a defender with his experience and technical ability as they plan for the future of their defensive unit.

The Reds have already invested in younger defensive options, but signing an established international could add stability at the back.

However, Inter are unlikely to make negotiations straightforward, given Bastoni’s importance to the team and the club’s substantial valuation of the player.

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Bastoni attracts interest from several European clubs

Liverpool are not the only side keeping tabs on the Italian defender, with Barcelona also linked with a move for his signature.

Chelsea and Manchester City have reportedly maintained their interest, potentially creating a competitive transfer battle if Inter become open to a sale.

Bastoni’s contract situation could also shape his future, with the defender currently tied to the Italian club until 2028.

While a move to the Premier League could offer a fresh challenge, Inter will be keen to retain one of their most important players.

Liverpool’s interest in Bastoni highlights their desire to strengthen their defence, though any transfer will likely depend on Inter’s willingness to negotiate and the financial demands involved.