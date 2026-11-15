Just in: Chelsea could sanction January exit for winger who is struggling for playing time

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Jamie Gittens could be offered a route out of Chelsea in January, with Napoli considering the winger as they assess potential changes to their attacking options.

The 22-year-old has endured a difficult period at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2025.

Injuries and fierce competition for places have limited his opportunities under Xabi Alonso, and a temporary move is increasingly being discussed as a way of getting his development back on track.

Napoli consider January move for Jamie Gittens

According to Tuttomercato, Napoli have identified Gittens as a possible January target, although any move is likely to depend on departures from their current squad.

The Serie A club are considering changes in the wide areas, and Gittens’ pace and one-v-one ability make him an attractive option if space becomes available.

More recent reporting suggests the interest is genuine. Napoli have asked for information about the winger, while Chelsea could consider allowing him to leave on loan during the winter window.

Chelsea’s stance has softened considerably since the summer. Roma attempted to sign Gittens before the deadline but were unable to convince the Blues to sanction a move.

CaughtOffside now reports that Chelsea are willing to review his situation in January, with Roma also maintaining their interest and several other clubs monitoring developments.

A loan could be exactly what the Chelsea winger needs

Chelsea should be cautious about giving up permanently on Gittens.

The winger remains only 22 and showed significant potential during his time in Germany. His problems at Chelsea have been as much about injuries and a lack of consistent opportunities as they have been about performance.

Football Insider reports that Chelsea still believe Gittens has a major future at Stamford Bridge and are not currently considering a permanent sale.

That makes a loan the most sensible compromise.

Napoli could provide European experience and regular football, although Roma may offer an equally attractive destination given their longstanding interest. Chelsea’s priority should simply be finding a club prepared to play him consistently.

Gittens needs minutes more than another six months on the Stamford Bridge fringes. If Napoli create room in January, a temporary move to Serie A could give him the confidence and rhythm required to eventually return to Chelsea and compete for a starting place.

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