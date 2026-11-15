Report: Liverpool eye versatile Bundesliga defender as future defensive option

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Liverpool are stepping up their search for the next generation of defensive talent, with Stuttgart youngster Finn Jeltsch emerging as a player firmly on the club’s radar.

The 20-year-old has established himself as one of the Bundesliga’s most promising young centre-backs and has now earned recognition at senior international level with Germany.

His ability to operate centrally or at right-back makes him particularly appealing to Liverpool as they consider how their defence could evolve over the next few seasons.

Falk confirms Liverpool are scouting Finn Jeltsch

Christian Falk has confirmed that Liverpool scouts have recently watched Jeltsch, with Bayern Munich and several other major European clubs also tracking his development.

Falk described the defender as young, talented and versatile, while suggesting his relatively affordable status compared with other elite defensive prospects has increased interest.

However, he does not expect Jeltsch to rush into a Premier League move. The defender is believed to favour a gradual career progression and remains under contract with Stuttgart until 2030.

Liverpool’s interest has also been confirmed by CaughtOffside, which reports that Jeltsch is being considered as the Reds plan for younger defensive options.

Jeltsch fits long-term defensive strategy of the Reds

From Liverpool’s perspective, this is exactly the type of market they should be exploring.

Virgil van Dijk is approaching the latter stages of his career, while the Reds need to ensure they are not forced into an expensive emergency replacement when their captain eventually moves on. Recent reports suggest Liverpool are already considering Jeltsch as part of that succession planning.

Jeltsch’s versatility would also be valuable. He can cover both centre-back and right-back, and Germany coach Jürgen Klopp included him in the senior squad again this month, underlining how highly he is regarded.

The major obstacle may be timing. Bayern could offer Jeltsch the opportunity to remain in Germany while taking a natural step up, which may currently appeal more than an immediate move abroad.

Liverpool therefore should not force the issue. Continuing to scout him while allowing his development at Stuttgart to progress could be the smartest approach.

If Jeltsch eventually decides he is ready for the Premier League, Liverpool should make sure they are already near the front of the queue.

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