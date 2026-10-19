Liverpool and Real Madrid chase defender tipped for "a top club in Europe"

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Real Madrid have joined Barcelona in the race for one of Germany’s most highly rated young defenders Finn Jeltsch, with Stuttgart potentially facing a major battle to keep hold of him.

The 20-year-old has developed rapidly since moving to Stuttgart from Nürnberg in February 2025 and is now attracting attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

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Barcelona appear particularly serious, but Liverpool and Real Madrid have the financial power to complicate any deal if Stuttgart eventually decide to sell.

Liverpool and Real Madrid join Barcelona race

According to SPORT, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has approved the club’s interest in Jeltsch after being impressed by the Germany defender.

However, Barcelona are far from alone. Liverpool and Real Madrid are also keen, while other major European clubs are reportedly prepared to offer around €50million for the Stuttgart centre-back.

Jeltsch is contracted until June 2030, leaving Stuttgart in an extremely strong negotiating position. There is also no obvious pressure on the Bundesliga club to sell midway through his development.

The defender has already become an important first-team player and continues to gain experience at the highest level.

Increasing interest shows defender’s rising reputation

Jeltsch’s profile makes the growing interest easy to understand.

He is quick, physically strong and composed enough in possession to suit clubs that want their centre-backs defending high up the pitch. At just 20, there is also plenty of room for further development.

Former Stuttgart and Germany striker Kevin Kuranyi recently offered a particularly strong assessment, saying: “He has not reached his limit yet.” Kuranyi also predicted that Jeltsch would “one hundred per cent play for a top club in Europe”, with the comments reported by GOAL.

Liverpool’s interest makes sense given their ongoing search for long-term defensive options, while Real Madrid have consistently targeted elite young talent before they reach their peak.

Barcelona may currently have Flick’s approval working in their favour, but €50m would represent a major investment for any club.

Stuttgart can afford to wait. With Jeltsch tied down until 2030 and his value still rising, they may even believe another season of development could push his price considerably higher.

Liverpool step up interest in ‘great’ Serie A defender known for his versatility