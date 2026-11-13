Transfer prediction made as Liverpool confirmed to be scouting 20-year-old

Finn Jeltsch in action for Stuttgart (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been scouting highly-rated young Stuttgart centre-back Finn Jeltsch, though his next move probably won’t be to the Premier League.

That’s according to Christian Falk in the latest edition of his CF Bayern Insider column, as he provided some insight into Jeltsch and his abilities.

The 20-year-old is a versatile defender who has already impressed enough to attract interest from both Liverpool and Bayern Munich, while he’s also been included in Jurgen Klopp’s Germany squad, albeit without making his senior international debut yet.

Liverpool could do with a top young defender coming in soon, with Luka Vuskovic also firmly on their list, and it’s easy to see why Jeltsch would also have come on to their radar.

Christian Falk on Liverpool scouting Finn Jeltsch

“It is TRUE: Liverpool have scouted VfB Stuttgart centre-back Finn Jeltsch,” Falk wrote in his column.

“All the top clubs, including Bayern Munich, are scouting him. He was in the squad for Klopp first as a backup for the right-back. Then one of the central defenders became injured, and now he’s also the backup at centre-back.

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“This shows he can play many positions, and everyone can see the 20-year-old’s potential. Such players really are a present to everyone.

“Jeltsch is young, talented and can play many positions, and he’s not so expensive! Bayern Munich has an eye on him.

“Last week, we mentioned that Tomás Araújo is on the list, and so is Jeltsch. He’s also on the list for many clubs in the Premier League.

“I don’t think England will be his next step. Finn Jeltsch is young and knows he can take things step-by-step. That won’t stop the scouts from coming to the stadium (including scouts from Liverpool) as they did recently.”

Liverpool fans will no doubt continue to keep an eye on this story, as it could be that Jeltsch will be on the move soon.

Perhaps Bayern would be a more likely destination for him, but LFC are another huge name in world football, and could surely persuade him to join their project, provided moves for other targets like Vuskovic don’t work out.