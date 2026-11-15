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Bruno Fernandes is reportedly prepared to wait before committing his long-term future to Manchester United, with the club captain keen to see what progress Mauricio Pochettino can make at Old Trafford.

The 32-year-old is approaching the final months of his current contract and has already rejected offers to extend his stay.

United can activate an additional one-year option, but Fernandes appears reluctant to sign a longer deal until he has a clearer picture of where the club is heading under their new manager.

Fernandes wants to assess Pochettino’s Man United

According to The Sun, Fernandes intends to put contract discussions on hold while he assesses United’s development under Pochettino following Michael Carrick’s dismissal.

The Portugal international has reportedly rejected two contract proposals, with concerns over the club’s direction contributing to his reluctance to immediately commit.

United are expected to trigger their 12-month extension option before January, which would prevent Fernandes from agreeing a pre-contract move with an overseas club.

His situation comes at a crucial moment for United. Pochettino has replaced Carrick after a disastrous opening to the campaign and is expected to begin work at Carrington before facing Liverpool in his first Premier League match.

Pochettino now faces an early test over Fernandes’ future

Keeping Fernandes could become one of Pochettino’s first major challenges.

CaughtOffside reported that the midfielder recently rejected United’s second contract proposal, with disagreements over the length and financial terms of the offer contributing to the stand-off.

From Fernandes’ perspective, waiting makes sense. United have undergone repeated managerial changes and currently find themselves well below the standards expected at Old Trafford. Signing another long-term contract without evidence of genuine progress would represent a considerable commitment.

For Man United, however, allowing uncertainty to continue is risky. Fernandes remains their captain and one of their most productive attacking players, but the club must also plan for the possibility that he eventually decides to move on.

United are already monitoring Como playmaker Nico Paz amid the uncertainty surrounding Fernandes, suggesting succession planning has begun.

Pochettino therefore has more than results to deliver. If he can quickly restore confidence and establish a convincing sporting direction, persuading Fernandes to stay could become one of his most important early victories.

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