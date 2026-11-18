(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly battling Barcelona for one of European football’s most exciting young talents, with 15-year-old Vålerenga winger Gabriel Rajkovic attracting attention from a remarkable list of elite clubs.

The Norwegian teenager has already broken into senior football despite his age, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the Eliteserien this season. His ability to operate on either wing or through the middle has made him one of the most closely watched prospects in Scandinavia.

United’s interest appears particularly strong, and the fact Rajkovic grew up supporting the Old Trafford club could eventually give them an important advantage.

Man United and Barcelona are leading the chase

According to TEAMtalk, Man United and Barcelona have been among the most active clubs scouting Rajkovic.

United representatives have watched him live on several occasions, while Barcelona scouts were present when he scored his first Eliteserien goal against Bodø/Glimt in August.

Arsenal and Chelsea have also compiled extensive scouting reports, with Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund among a much wider group monitoring his development.

Vålerenga could eventually demand more than €18million, which would make Rajkovic the most expensive player ever sold from the Norwegian league.

A CaughtOffside report also highlighted United’s potential emotional advantage, noting that Rajkovic has supported the club since childhood.

United should avoid rushing a player with huge potential

From Man United’s perspective, this is exactly the type of talent they should be tracking.

Rajkovic already has senior experience, technical quality and the versatility to play across the attack. His age also means there is enormous room for development.

However, United should resist treating this as a race that needs to be won immediately.

Rajkovic is under contract until the end of 2028 and has previously indicated that he wants to continue developing in Norway rather than rush into a move abroad. Any transfer to England would also involve regulatory complications because of his age.

That makes patience important.

United’s recent loss of JJ Gabriel to Real Madrid will naturally create pressure to avoid missing another elite teenager, but every case is different.

Rajkovic’s boyhood connection to United could help when the time comes to make a decision. For now, the smartest approach is continued scouting, a clear development plan and ensuring he sees Old Trafford as somewhere young players can genuinely progress.

Man United join Arsenal in race for highly-rated German wonderkid, contact made