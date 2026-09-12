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Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly keeping a close eye on Norwegian youngster Gabriel Rajkovic, with the highly-rated teenager attracting interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The 15-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough with Valerenga and is already considered one of the most exciting young prospects in European football. According to TEAMtalk, both Arsenal and Chelsea have compiled detailed scouting dossiers on Rajkovic after following his development closely in recent months.

Gabriel Rajkovic attracts Arsenal and Chelsea interest

Rajkovic has made history in Norway since being promoted to Valerenga’s senior squad earlier this year. He became the youngest player in Eliteserien history when he made his debut at just 15 years and 20 days old, surpassing the previous record held by Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard.

The teenager has continued to impress since making his senior breakthrough, scoring his first top-flight goal against Bodo/Glimt in August. His performances have naturally attracted attention from clubs across Europe, with Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham also understood to have watched him.

Arsenal and Chelsea were among the clubs present to assess Rajkovic in person during the summer, underlining the seriousness of their interest.

Where could Rajkovic end up?

The Norwegian youngster’s versatility is widely regarded as one of his biggest strengths. He can operate centrally or out wide, while his physical development and ability to use both feet have impressed scouts who have followed his progress.

Competition from outside England is also significant. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Juventus are among the European giants believed to have monitored the youngster.

Rajkovic remains tied to Valerenga, but his rapid development means his future is likely to become a major talking point. Arsenal and Chelsea could be two of the clubs to watch if the Norwegian decides to take the next step in his career.