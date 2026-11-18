Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Newcastle United centre-back Malick Thiaw as Mauricio Pochettino begins planning significant changes to his defence.

The Germany international has become a key figure at St James’ Park since arriving from AC Milan in 2025, quickly adapting to the physical demands of Premier League football.

His pace, strength and ability in possession have now attracted interest from several major clubs, with United among those considering a summer approach.

Man United interested in Malick Thiaw

According to Sky Germany, Thiaw could leave Newcastle next summer, but the Magpies will demand at least €80million for the 25-year-old.

United are specifically named among his admirers, while Newcastle’s valuation reflects the importance Thiaw has developed since joining for around €35m.

He remains under contract until 2029 and has made 64 competitive appearances for Newcastle, scoring five goals and providing two assists. His growing status internationally is another factor, with Thiaw now regularly involved for Germany under Jürgen Klopp.

The interest from Old Trafford is not completely new. A CaughtOffside report revealed in September that Man United and Liverpool were both monitoring Thiaw after his impressive development in England.

Thiaw fits Pochettino’s plans at Old Trafford

From United’s perspective, the attraction is obvious.

Pochettino needs centre-backs comfortable defending higher up the pitch, and Thiaw’s recovery speed could make him particularly suited to that approach. At 1.94m, he also offers the physical and aerial presence United have sometimes lacked.

The bigger question is whether he is worth €80m.

United are expected to prioritise a centre-back, but they also need reinforcements in other positions. Spending such a large part of the budget on one defender would therefore require absolute confidence that Thiaw can become a long-term starter.

Newcastle have little reason to lower their demands. Thiaw is entering his prime, has three years left on his contract and has already proven himself in the Premier League.

United should continue monitoring him, but patience may be crucial. Thiaw looks like an excellent tactical fit for Pochettino; whether he represents good value at €80m is a very different question.

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