When Michael Carrick made major decision on Man United's Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes and Michael Carrick (Photos by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick reportedly decided to drop Bruno Fernandes before his public outburst at the end of the Como game.

The Portugal international has been a star player for Man Utd for many years, but he landed himself in trouble by criticising the tactics of Carrick and his coaching staff in that 4-1 loss away to Como in the Champions League.

Carrick subbed Fernandes off in the 67th minute of that game, and he was then named on the bench for the defeat against Bournemouth in the Premier League that weekend.

Still, according to the Daily Mail, it seems that Carrick actually came to the decision to drop Fernandes before hearing about his post-match comments, as he seemed prepared to axe him based on his performance for just over an hour against Como.

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Is it time for Manchester United to move on from Bruno Fernandes?

United fans will likely have mixed feelings about how the Fernandes and Carrick saga has played out, but it might make more sense than the manager has been given credit for.

As much as MUFC fans might not like to admit it, they probably need to take a serious look at how Arsenal have rebuilt themselves under Mikel Arteta in recent times, and that involved making some difficult and initially unpopular decisions.

The Gunners boss quite quickly ostracized Mesut Ozil from his squad, and later Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and there might be some similarities with Fernandes at Old Trafford.

Even if the 32-year-old is a world class player on his day, if he’s going to throw a tantrum after bad results and shift blame away from himself and onto the manager, then this United project is never going to go anywhere.

What do you make of the whole row that’s unfolding and what should happen next? Let us know in the comments!