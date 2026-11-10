Xabi Alonso with his Chelsea players (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to consider loaning out Jamie Gittens during the January transfer window as the winger continues to struggle for regular opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

The England Under-21 international has had a difficult start in West London, with injuries and competition for places preventing him from establishing himself in the first team.

According to a report from Football Insider, Chelsea are willing to assess his situation ahead of the winter transfer window, with a temporary departure potentially giving the youngster a chance to rediscover his best form.

Jamie Gittens could leave Chelsea on loan

Gittens attracted considerable attention during his time at Borussia Dortmund, and Chelsea invested an initial £48.5 million to secure his services in 2025.

However, the 22-year-old has struggled to make the desired impact in English football. His injury problems have disrupted his progress, while the considerable competition for attacking positions has made it difficult for him to secure consistent minutes.

He managed only 16 Premier League appearances last season, registering two assists without establishing himself as a regular starter.

The Blues are now expected to reassess his situation once he returns to full fitness following the international break. Chelsea believe regular playing time could be crucial to helping the winger fulfil his considerable potential.

Roma ready to explore Jamie Gittens transfer

Roma are particularly interested in securing his services after exploring a potential move during the summer transfer window.

The Italian outfit remains attentive to developments at Stamford Bridge and could revive their interest if Chelsea decide to make the winger available.

Several Premier League clubs are also expected to monitor his situation, potentially giving Chelsea multiple options when deciding his next destination.

Despite considering a temporary exit, the London giants have not given up on Gittens. They continue to view him as an important long-term prospect and have no intention of sanctioning a permanent departure.

A successful loan spell could therefore benefit all parties, allowing the youngster to regain confidence and return to Chelsea better equipped to compete for a regular starting position.