Eli Junior Kroupi scores for France (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly going to be one to watch in the race to sign Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi in the upcoming January transfer window.

The 20-year-old is one of the most exciting young talents in the game right now, having scored a superb 13 Premier League goals last season to fire Bournemouth into Europe.

It now seems inevitable that the Cherries are going to lose Kroupi to a big name, and Simon Phillips reports that Chelsea are keen on him alongside his club teammate Alex Scott.

Chelsea could do with more cover in attack as they’ve struggled while Joao Pedro’s been injured, and Kroupi is a good option due to also being able to play on the left-hand side of a front three.

Still, Arsenal have also been strongly linked with the France international by the Independent and by talkSPORT in recent times, so it remains to be seen where he could end up.

Should Eli Junior Kroupi join Arsenal or Chelsea?

Kroupi could have a big decision to make this January if Arsenal and Chelsea do indeed come in for him, while other top clubs could surely get involved too.

The former Lorient youngster would surely be tempted by Arsenal right now as Mikel Arteta’s side are reigning Premier League champions and favourites to win the title again this year.

There’s also a clear role for Kroupi in this Gunners side as they lack a genuine star name in their front three, with Kroupi surely an upgrade on the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz, and Christos Tzolis.

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Chelsea, meanwhile, could be another good option for Kroupi as they’ve shown they’re ready to trust and develop young players.

The west London giants already have a lot of options in attack, however, so it remains to be seen if he’d definitely play as regularly in Xabi Alonso’s side.

Chelsea are also not currently in Europe and their project has been a lot less convincing in recent times, so Kroupi would probably be more likely to lift silverware at the Emirates Stadium.