£80million Premier League star high on Arsenal radar as January window target

Arsenal FC
Posted by
Mikel Arteta applauds the Arsenal fans
(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal are preparing to step up their pursuit of Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi in January, although Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are threatening to turn the race for the 20-year-old into one of the winter window’s biggest transfer battles.

Mikel Arteta wants another top-level forward as Arsenal attempt to compete for both the Premier League and Champions League, and Kroupi remains high on the club’s shortlist after an outstanding breakthrough campaign in England.

Arsenal want Kroupi in January

According to the Mirror, Arsenal want to make an attacking addition in January, with Kroupi among Arteta’s preferred targets.a

Bournemouth are reluctant to sell halfway through the season, while Bayern and PSG are also monitoring his situation.

Arsenal continue to admire Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz as well, but strengthening the central attacking positions is understood to be Arteta’s priority.

Kroupi scored 13 Premier League goals in his debut season, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most exciting young forwards before a serious foot injury interrupted his progress.

Bournemouth reportedly value him at around £80million, while PSG have previously shown strong interest.

Arsenal’s interest is long-standing. The Gunners regard Kroupi as a major long-term attacking target despite his injury setback, with Liverpool and Manchester United also monitoring him.

The youngster has earned major praise at Bournemouth. Former Cherries midfielder Joe Partington described him as one of “the world’s best teenage goalscorers”, while highlighting his movement, finishing technique and ability to score different types of goals.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United and Manchester City logos on corner flags
Man United and Man City eye long-term right-back solution with World Cup star targeted
Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United during the Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Manchester United FC at London Stadium on October 27, 2024 in London, England.
Erik ten Hag gives surprising answer when asked if Manchester United could be relegated
Alexander Isak, Virgil van Dijk and Lewis Koumas of Liverpool question a decision by referee, Andy Madley during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on November 1, 2026 in Liverpool, England.
What referee was caught telling Arsenal star in the tunnel during Liverpool clash raises eyebrows – opinion

Kroupi could be worth the January gamble

Eli Junior Kroupi of AFC Bournemouth (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Kroupi fits Arsenal’s recruitment model extremely well.

He is young, already proven in the Premier League and capable of operating centrally or from wider positions. His finishing ability would also give Arteta another genuine penalty-box threat without forcing the club to abandon its preference for younger players with significant development potential.

The difficulty is Bournemouth.

They have no urgent reason to sell, and competition from Bayern and PSG means Arsenal are unlikely to secure a bargain. Waiting until summer could make negotiations easier, but it could also allow Kroupi’s price to rise further.

That leaves Arsenal with a difficult decision.

If Arteta genuinely sees Kroupi as a long-term cornerstone of his attack, moving aggressively in January could make sense even at a premium price.

At 20, with 13 Premier League goals already behind him, Kroupi is not simply a prospect anymore. He is beginning to look like a player capable of helping Arsenal immediately while still offering enormous upside for the future.

Arsenal defender heavily criticised by Neville for ‘absolutely embarrassing’ reaction

More Stories Eli Junior Kroupi

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *