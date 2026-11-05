Just in: Man United explore loan agreement for prolific England striker

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Manchester United are weighing up a January move for Ivan Toney as Michael Carrick looks for extra firepower following Benjamin Sesko’s injury setback.

The Al Ahli striker has emerged as one of the more realistic options on United’s shortlist, largely because of his Premier League experience and strong scoring record in Saudi Arabia.

With Sesko set for a longer spell on the sidelines, United may now need a forward who can contribute immediately rather than another long-term project.

Man United favour temporary Ivan Toney deal

According to Football Insider, United are more likely to pursue Toney on loan in January than attempt a permanent transfer.

The 30-year-old is on a lucrative contract with Al Ahli, while the Saudi club are under little financial pressure to sell.

That makes a permanent agreement difficult, but a loan could allow United to strengthen their attack without committing to a major long-term financial package.

Toney has also given United plenty to think about with his form this season.

Football Insider reports that he has scored 12 goals in nine Saudi Pro League matches after netting 41 times in all competitions last term.

Why a short-term move could make sense for United

The strongest argument for Toney is that he would require very little adaptation. He has already proved himself in the Premier League with Brentford and offers qualities United currently need: physical strength, intelligent hold-up play and a reliable presence inside the penalty area.

There is also now greater urgency around United’s striker search. Carrick recently confirmed that Sesko will be unavailable for a longer period due to his shin injury, although no exact return date has been given.

We also recently reported via the Daily Briefing that United are exploring a loan move for Toney as they assess their attacking options ahead of January.

From United’s perspective, a temporary deal appears sensible. Toney would bring experience and goals without forcing the club into a costly long-term commitment, while Sesko could still remain the central figure in their attacking plans once fully fit.

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